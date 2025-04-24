Vadra blames Hindutva push for terror, sparks row

New Delhi: The comments made by Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, have ignited a fierce backlash across the political spectrum and social media. The attack, which left 26 tourists dead, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror group linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and this brutal act, targeting a group of innocent tourists, has sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Vadra, speaking a day after the attack, suggested that the violence was rooted in the growing divide between Hindus and Muslims in India, which, he argued, was being exacerbated by the BJP-led government’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda. Vadra’s statement implied that the terrorists were motivated by this division, linking the attack to the political and social climate in India.

“In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled...If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they (terrorists) are looking at people’s identity, why are they doing this? Because there’s a divide that has come about in our country with Hindus and Muslims...” Vadra stated, sparking immediate controversy.

Social media platforms have exploded with reactions to Vadra’s comments, with many accusing him of justifying the terrorist act and offering cover for groups like the LeT. Several prominent figures and everyday users alike have taken to X to express their outrage.