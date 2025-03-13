Veda Vidyalayas, Vedic Gurukuls in Rajasthan soon to promote Sanskrit

Jaipur : Rajasthan Education, Culture, and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar said on Thursday that to make the state a leader in Sanskrit education, the Bhajanlal government will establish Veda Vidyalaya and Vedic Gurukuls.

As part of this vision, Veda Vidyalayas will be established at all divisional headquarters, while Vedic Gurukuls and Vedic Tourism Centers are planned in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur.

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Kundakund Kahaan Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya on Keshoraipatan Road, Minister Dilawar emphasised the significance of Sanskrit, referring to it as 'Devvani' (divine language).

He highlighted Sanskrit has a vast reservoir of ancient knowledge that must be rediscovered and presented to the world.

Minister Dilawar further stated that Sanskrit is the most scientific language, a fact acknowledged by renowned global research institutions.

He also cited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's findings, which suggest that Sanskrit is the most suitable language for space science applications.

"The significance of Sanskrit has not only been recognised in India but reputed research institutes across the world also believe this and NASA has proved that Sanskrit is the best language for use in space science," he said.

The Education Minister said there is a vast storehouse of knowledge hidden in Sanskrit which needs to be discovered and brought to the world.

"The future belongs to India and Sanskrit. Therefore, we must prioritise the study and promotion of this ancient language," he remarked.

The minister also urged the college management to submit the necessary documents for upgrading faculty members to Acharya and Shiksha Shastri levels, assuring that the government would take swift action.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also gave valuable insights during the event.