Live
- Kalyan Ram's ‘Devil’ second single ‘This is Lady Rose’ to be out on Monday
- Interesting poster of Thiruveer’s next creates curiosity
- ‘Geethanjali Malli Vachindhi’ shoot progressing at quick pace
- Amit Shah promises to set up Paper factory of Ajmeera Prahlad wins in Mulugu
- Police personnel exercise their right to vote through postal ballot in Gadwal
- Varun Tej’s ‘Matka’ to hit sets in December
- Chaitanya Krishna Nandamuri pins all hopes on ‘Breath’
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao campaigns in Kukatpally today, says he developed the constituency
- Understanding premature initiation of sexual development in India
- Talasani Srinivas Yadav holds Athmeeya Sammelanam in Secunderabad cantonment constituency
Just In
Vertical drilling begins at Silkyara tunnel
Drilling to create a vertical escape route for the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara here for two weeks began on Sunday
Uttarkashi: Drilling to create a vertical escape route for the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara here for two weeks began on Sunday, an official said, a day after an auger machine carrying out horizontal drilling broke down.
"Vertical drilling has begun and (a stretch of) up to 15 metres has been drilled already," NHIDCL MD Mahmood Ahmed told reporters in Silkyara. If it does not face any hurdle, it will take nearly 100 hours to reach the trapped workers from the top of the hill above the tunnel. Officials had earlier said rescuers have to drill down 86 metres from above.
The vertical drilling began a day the auger machine's blades got stuck inside the rubble, hindering the multi-agency rescue effort that began on November 12 when a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, trapping the 41 workers inside. The removal of the shaft and fins of the auger machine stuck in the debris is underway with plasma and laser cutters inside the tunnel, state nodal officer for the rescue operations Neeraj Khairwal said