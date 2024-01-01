  • Menu
Vice Admiral Sivakumar assumes charge as Controller Warship Production and Acquisition

Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM on Monday assumed charge as Controller Warship Production and Acquisition.

Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM on Monday assumed charge as Controller Warship Production and Acquisition.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Flag Officer has served onboard frontline ships like 'Ranjit', 'Kirpan' and 'Akshay' in various capacities and also commanded INS Valsura.

According to the MoD, Vice Admiral B. Sivakumar is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (70th Course).

He was commissioned as an Electrical Officer into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987. He holds Master Degrees in Engineering from IIT Chennai and Management from Osmania University.

Sivakumar has held various important appointments in the Staff and Materiel Branch at Naval and Command Headquarters, Dockyard and Training Establishments, the MoD official added.

The Vice Admiral is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his distinguished Service.

Prior to his appointment as the Controller Warship and Acquisition, he has served as Programme Director, HQ ATVP at New Delhi, Assistant Chief of Materiel (IT and S) at Naval Headquarters, ASD (Mumbai) and Chief Staff Officer (Tech) HQ WNC, MoD official added.

