Vice Presidential Polls: Radhakrishnan files papers in presence of Modi
Highlights
New Delhi: National democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the elections here on Wednesday.
Radhakrishnan filed the papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Union minister JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Lalan Singh and other leaders of the NDA. Radhakrishnan was unanimously nominated as the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate.
