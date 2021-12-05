  • Menu
Vinod Dua, journalist, dies at 67

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua
New Delhi: Veteran journalist Vinod Dua, who started his career with Doordarshan in the black and white era and went on to make his mark in the digital space in the decades that followed, died in Delhi's Apollo hospital on Saturday.

He was 67. The last rites of the pioneering television journalist, who was hospitalised with Covid earlier this year and lost his wife, radiologist Padmavati 'Chinna' Dua, to the virus in June, will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium here on Sunday, his daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua said.

Journalist Dua breathed his last at 5 pm at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital where he was battling chronic liver disease, the hospital said in a statement.

