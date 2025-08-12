Live
Violence erupts at public hearing for NTPC’s Badam coal block in Jharkhand, several injured
Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): At least 15-20 people were seriously injured after a public hearing for the commissioning of the Badam coal block in Barkagaon of Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, descended into violence on Tuesday, officials said.
Those injured included NTPC officials, police personnel, and villagers.
The coal block has been allotted to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and is being developed with the help of an outsourcing company.
According to officials, the hearing -- meant to address concerns of local landowners (ryots) -- was initially scheduled at the Barkagaon block headquarters. However, the venue was abruptly shifted to Mahugai Kala, reportedly without any communication to all stakeholders.
The decision triggered protests from villagers, who first gathered at the block and zonal offices before marching en masse to the new venue.
At Mahugai Kala, tensions boiled over into a violent confrontation. Protesters clashed with police and administrative officials, allegedly attacking NTPC Badam General Manager A.K. Saxena and other officers.
In the ensuing melee, at least 10 villagers sustained injuries, and around 15 government and police vehicles were vandalized.
The mob also reportedly held some officials hostage for some time and assaulted them before additional police reinforcements arrived to control the situation.
All injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following the incident, authorities have deployed heavy police forces across the area, effectively turning it into a security zone.
The district administration has appealed to the people to remain calm and assured that the situation is under constant watch.
Police have begun identifying those involved in the violence and have warned of strict legal action against them.
The incident has further heightened tensions in Barkagaon, an area that has seen repeated flashpoints over land acquisitions and mining projects in recent years.