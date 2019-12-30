Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt passes away

Bengaluru: Karnataka's revered Hindu pontiff Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt passed away at Udupi in the state's coastal town on Sunday. He was 88.

"Swamiji breathed his last in the mutt around 9.30 am after he was shifted from the Kasturba Hospital at nearby Manipal earlier in the day as his health condition deteriorated despite being on ventilator," an official of the Chief Minister's office said.

The pontiff was admitted to the private hospital on December 20 after he was diagnosed to have pneumonia, a lung infection.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was at Udupi since Saturday, rushed to the mutt on hearing the seer's demise and declared a three-day mourning in the southern state and decided to perform his last rites with state honours.

The popular pilgrim town Udupi is about 400 km west of Bengaluru. "In the pontiff's death, Hindu religion lost a guide.

Swamiji, who took to sanyasi deeksha (become a monk) at a young age, rose to become pontiff of the mutt," said Yediyurappa in his condolence message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the demise of the pontiff and said he (seer) was a powerhouse of service and spirituality.

"I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out.

My thoughts are with his countless followers," tweeted Modi on the occasion. Thousands of people, including hundreds of his devotees and followers paid homage to the seer's mortal remains, which were kept for public viewing at the M G Stadium in the town till 1.00 pm before it was flown to Bengaluru in a military chopper for the last rite at his Mutt in the city's southern suburb with state honours.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and former Union Minister Uma Bharati and BJP's Lok Sabha member from Chikkamagaluru Shobha Karandlaje paid floral tributes to the seer's embalmed body.