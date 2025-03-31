Visit to Mauritius, RSS HQ, Gir Park and more: How PM Modi’s March schedule looked like

New Delhi: March, the last month of the financial year turned out to be eventful for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as this was marked by several domestic as well as international engagements.

PM Modi attended Mthe auritius National Day celebrations as the chief guest and was conferred with its highest civilian honour. He met and interacted with Lakpati Didis at a programme in Gujarat's Navsari, explored Gir's biodiversity and witnessed wildlife conservation at Vantara.

As the month comes to a close, here is a brief recap of his engagements:

PM Modi visited the Gir National Park on World Wildlife Day (March 3), celebrating India’s beauty and diversity in wildlife. There, he captured the mesmerizing wilderness of the Gir National Park in frames. The candid photos with tigers in the backdrop also became a talking point on social media.

The Prime Minister also hosted New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon during the Raisina Dialogue event, with whom he visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

PM Modi undertook a trip to Mauritius, where he was given grand welcome by his counterpart Dr Ramgoolam. He visited Ganga Talao and also presented Ganga jal to Mauritius PM, marking a new chapter in friendship between two nations.

One of the striking pictures showed PM Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Dr N. Ramgoolam taking a stroll through the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8), PM Modi visited Gujarat’s Navsari and was felicitated by women and Lakhpati Didis. There, he interacted with Lakhpati Didis, celebrating women empowerment.

PM Modi’s visit to Vantara in Gujarat caught everyone’s attention as he was clicked with lions in the backdrop and also cradling lion cubs at the wildlife conservation and rescue centre. Some of the breathtaking pictures showed PM Modi spending time with the lemurs, sharing playful moment with young orangutans at the wildlife rescue center. In one of the pictures, PM Modi was seen looking into the eye of a White Tiger.

In one of the high-profile meetings with US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, PM Modi presented her Ganga Jal, procured from Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh celebrations.

PM Modi also visited Uttarakhand’s Harsil, where the mountains looked majestic with snow-capped hills in the backdrop.

On the first day of Navratri, PM Modi visited the RSS Headquarters in Nagpur and spoke at length, underscoring the role of Sangh in nation-building. He paid tributes to Dr Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir and was also seen sharing a light moment with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.