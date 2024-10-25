Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur airport after passenger suffers panic attack

Jaipur: The Vistara Airlines flight UK-829 on its way from Delhi to Hyderabad had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur airport on Friday after a passenger suffered a panic attack.

Under medical emergency, the flight landed in Jaipur after the pilot informed air traffic control about the condition of the passenger.

An official said that the plane landed at Jaipur's Sanganer International Airport at around 8.30 am.

“The Vistara Airlines flight UK-892 took off from Delhi to Hyderabad at its scheduled time at 7.28 am. Soon after, at around 8 am, a passenger on the flight had a panic attack,” an official said.

He added that the initial investigation revealed that the passenger was mentally ill.

“He was sent to a private hospital for treatment after the flight landed at Jaipur airport. The flight departed from Jaipur about an hour later. Due to the emergency landing, the flight was scheduled to land in Hyderabad at 9:28 am which landed two hours late,” he said.

In another related incident, a passenger created a ruckus on Etihad Airlines flight EY-366 coming from Abu Dhabi to Jaipur.

An official said that during this scuffle, the passenger and the flight staff argued for almost an hour. After which the passenger accepted his mistake and apologised in writing.

“The airline staff did not file a case against the passenger,” he said.

On Tuesday, an IndiGo Airlines flight with 183 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport after receiving a bomb threat.

An official said that the flight was coming from Kolkata to Jaipur when the pilot got information that there was a bomb in the flight.

“The pilot spoke to the air traffic control and got the flight to make an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport,” he said.