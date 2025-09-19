Walkathon and cycle rally organised under Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan-2025

Under the "Swachhata Hi Seva-2025" campaign, a walkathon was organized today, September 19, 2025, in Ambala Division, Delhi Division, Jammu Division, and Moradabad Division to raise awareness about cleanliness and promote it widely. Divisional officers, employees, and their families enthusiastically participated in this walkathon. The primary objective of the walkathon was to raise awareness about cleanliness and health, and to inspire others to do the same. The public was urged to adopt cleanliness and improve the environment. Additionally, a bicycle rally was organized in Ferozepur Division and a cyclothon in Moradabad Division. Railway officers, employees, and their families participated in these rallies, spreading the message of the importance of cleanliness to the public.

As part of the "Swachhata Hi Seva-2025" campaign, cleanliness drives are being carried out at all stations. In this connection, intensive cleaning drives were carried out today at Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar Cantonment, and Chandigarh stations.

The main objective of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva-2025' campaign is to make cleanliness a mass movement, so that more and more people understand the importance of cleanliness and are inspired to contribute in building a clean and healthy India so that everyone can play their role in building a new India.