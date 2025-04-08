Waqf Amendment Act 2025 Takes Effect With Major Administrative Reforms

The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 officially came into effect on April 8, following its passage in both houses of Parliament after extensive debates lasting over 12 hours each and subsequent presidential approval from Droupadi Murmu.

This legislation makes substantial changes to the original Waqf Act of 1995, which governs the management and supervision of waqf properties throughout India. Key provisions include mandatory digitization of all waqf property records on a centralized portal, establishment of time-bound dispute resolution mechanisms through designated tribunals, and implementation of regular audit requirements for waqf boards.

The amended law introduces stricter oversight measures including penalties for financial mismanagement and non-compliance with regulations. It also reforms the composition of local waqf management committees by incorporating representation from donor families and beneficiaries.

Among the most significant changes are the inclusion of non-Muslim members on Waqf Boards, reservation of positions for women and members of Shia, Pashmanda, and Bohra communities, and enhanced central government authority to establish rules for registration and auditing of waqf board accounts.

The Modi government has stated that the reform aims to improve management of waqf properties, which it believes can generate substantial revenue under proper administration. According to the government, these assets have previously underperformed due to corruption, litigation, and mismanagement issues.

Despite challenges to the Act's constitutional validity and petitions seeking deferment of implementation, the Supreme Court declined urgent hearings on these pleas on Monday, noting that established systems exist to address such matters.