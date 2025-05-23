Live
WAQF Case: SC reserves interim orders
New Delhi: Reiterating its observation on the presumption of constitutionality in favour of the law, the Supreme Court on Thursday reserved interim orders on three key issues after hearing both sides in the Waqf case.
One of the issues relate to the power to denotify properties declared as “Waqf by courts, Waqf-by-user or Waqf by deed” prescribed in Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Before reserving the interim order, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih heard senior advocates on three consecutive days. On the last day, the CJI said, "I have already said that there is a presumption of constitutionality."
