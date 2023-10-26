Watch The Viral Video Of Disturbing Brawl Erupts Inside Delhi Metro

A video depicting a disturbing altercation among men inside a Delhi Metro train has been circulating widely on social media. The video was recently shared on Instagram by a user named Disha Sehrawat. The caption of the now-viral video humorously reads, "Delhi metro mein aap ka swagat hai," which translates to "Welcome to the Delhi Metro." In the unverified footage, a man can be seen forcefully assaulting an elderly person on the metro, though the precise reason for the attack remains unknown. Shortly thereafter, onlookers stepped in to rescue the elderly individual, pushing the aggressor to the opposite side of the seats and confronting him with determination.

The motive behind the brawl remains unclear. As the video continues, other passengers united in support of the elderly man and took matters into their own hands to address the younger aggressor.

It is important to note that the authenticity of the video could not be verified by some of the news channels.











This video has gained significant attention on Instagram, amassing over 5.1 million views and more than 217,000 likes on the platform. Netizens have flooded the video with comments, expressing their reactions to the incident.



Interestingly, this is not the first instance of a fight occurring within the Delhi Metro. Just a few days prior to this incident, a similar altercation involving two men with backpacks took place inside a metro coach. While most commuters chose to keep a safe distance from the brawling individuals, some attempted to intervene and prevent the situation from escalating on this popular mode of public transportation. Unfortunately, their efforts proved to be in vain, as the two men continued to exchange punches and push each other.

