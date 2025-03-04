We must accept challenges by working with patience: UP CM

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that developing the ability to make decisions in adverse circumstances is crucial. Many individuals tend to give up, thinking that whatever happens will eventually be dealt with. However, it is essential to be ready to confront these challenges with patience and determination. This mindset was evident during the Maha Kumbh, which was completed safely due to effective planning and coordination. He stressed the importance of communication and collaboration among saints, devotees, and those involved in the organisation.

On Monday, the Chief Minister attended a programme organised by IIM and the Indian Postal Service that focused on nation-building through the successful management of Maha Kumbh.

The event included a screening of a video related to the Maha Kumbh. The CM stated that thinking outside the box is key to creating memorable experiences. In 2019, the government successfully organised the Prayagraj Kumbh. While Kumbh has historically been a significant part of India's heritage, there was a common perception that it was chaotic, dirty, and led to stampedes. The government aimed to change this narrative by introducing innovative approaches to ensure a well-organised event, proving that unique ideas lead to impactful outcomes. He also noted that people often focus too much on problems, which leads to excuses. Shifting the focus toward solutions fosters innovation and opens up many pathways to overcome obstacles.

Reflecting on the 2013 Kumbh, the CM recalled how the Prime Minister of Mauritius visited but chose not to bathe in the Ganga due to the unsightly conditions.

This incident highlighted shortcomings in the organisation that needed to be addressed. A strong emphasis was placed on cleanliness for the event. The CM recounted that the Kumbh takes place on the banks of the Ganga, where regular toilet facilities were often inadequate, resulting in unpleasant conditions. Therefore, the initiative involved creating one lakh toilet tanks that could be cleaned regularly, ensuring no waste entered the Ganga or Yamuna.

The CM stressed that effective crisis management relies heavily on police presence and crowd control. Everyone must feel confident that the police will provide security, which is crucial for managing large events. To prepare, four months of specialised training were conducted for police personnel. The 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh successfully communicated messages of cleanliness and good governance.

The CM explained that with large crowds expected at the Maha Kumbh, procedures for managing traffic and parking were put in place. Attendees parked within two to three kilometres of the Sangam, but those arriving later would have to walk further as parking filled up. Managing this flow was critical to avoid frustration among participants. Looking ahead, the CM predicted that the 2025 Maha Kumbh would see an even larger crowd than anticipated, potentially doubling the attendance from 2019 and surpassing all previous records. Preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh involved doubling the organisational efforts in Prayagraj, earning the trust of the public and representatives.

The capacity of the fair was expanded significantly, with six designated parking areas spread over five thousand acres, capable of accommodating six lakh buses and vehicles. Additional parking spaces and waiting areas were established in nearby districts to manage the expected surge in visitors effectively. The CM emphasised that such events are deeply religious, with every participant coming with devotion. It is vital to provide clear pathways for attendees to reach their destinations; any obstruction could lead to chaos. He recounted how a stampede caused by crowd mismanagement in 2013 led to fatalities. However, he also noted that during the recent events, rapid measures like creating green corridors helped manage large crowds effectively, ensuring safety for all attendees.