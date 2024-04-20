What's wrong if Rahul Gandhi contests from two places, Modi did it too: KC Venugopal

Alappuzha (Kerala): Reacting sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that the Congress party’s ‘Yuvaraj’ (Rahul Gandhi) ran away from North India to South India, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal on Saturday said they never knew that it was Modi who was selecting candidates for the Congress.

Venugopal, who is fighting it out from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, was reacting to the interview of PM Modi given to a TV channel wherein he belittled Rahul Gandhi.

“Isn’t Wayanad in India and didn’t Modi contest from two seats in the past? It’s surprising that Modi is saying such things and we never knew that it was Modi who was selecting the Congress candidates. Moreover what’s wrong if Rahul contests from two seats,” asked Venugopal.

Venugopal further pointed out that Modi has become jittery and that’s why he is often saying that the BJP-led NDA will win 400 seats.

“Modi finally appears to have realised that he is on the back foot and is trying to instil confidence by repeatedly saying about crossing 400 seats. Everyone knows what the reality is going to be,” added Venugopal.

Meanwhile, veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty said there was nothing wrong with Rahul Gandhi contesting from two seats and their party general secretary PMA Salam said Vijayan was spreading canards that Rahul did not speak about CAA, in fact at Kozhikode addressing a mammoth rally he emphasised about CAA.

“He spoke in English and it was translated into Malayalam too,” said Salam.

Vijayan since he began his election campaign has attacked Gandhi for not speaking a word on CAA.