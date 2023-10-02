  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Why India must continue to engage with Maldives despite election of pro-China President

Why India must continue to engage with Maldives despite election of pro-China President
x
Highlights

elhi, Oct 2: Mohamed Muizzu, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM)-People's National Congress (PNC) coalition candidate has been elected the President of Maldives. Muizzu defeated incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was known for being close to India. The 45-year-old Muizzu won 54.06 per cent of the vote in the run-off contest.

New Delhi : Mohamed Muizzu, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM)-People's National Congress (PNC) coalition candidate has been elected the President of Maldives. Muizzu defeated incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was known for being close to India. The 45-year-old Muizzu won 54.06 per cent of the vote in the run-off contest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X