Why India must continue to engage with Maldives despite election of pro-China President
New Delhi : Mohamed Muizzu, Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM)-People's National Congress (PNC) coalition candidate has been elected the President of Maldives. Muizzu defeated incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was known for being close to India. The 45-year-old Muizzu won 54.06 per cent of the vote in the run-off contest.
