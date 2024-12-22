Why is ECI afraid of transparency: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Election Commission for tweaking an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage, asking why the poll panel was afraid of transparency.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party would legally challenge amendment. "If there was ever a vindication of our assertions regarding the rapidly eroding integrity of the electoral process managed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in recent times, this is it," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Sharing a December 20 notification, the Congress leader said, "This move of the ECI will be challenged legally right away."

Ramesh said sunlight was the best disinfectant and information would restore faith in the process -- a reasoning Punjab and Haryana High Court agreed with when it directed the ECI to share all information it was legally required to with the public.