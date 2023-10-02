Will conduct caste census in India after 2024: Lalu Prasad

Patna: After the release of a caste-based survey in Bihar on Monday, RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav said that he will conduct the same in the entire country after the INDIA alliance comes to power in 2024.

“We have witnessed a historic day on Mahatma Gandhi’s Jayanti. The Bihar government has released the caste-based survey despite various conspiracies and court cases,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

“This data will be used to make policies for the marginalised sections of society. It will give representation to people as per their strength in the state’s resources and will set an example in the country,” he said.

“The state government should ensure that it gives representation to people as per their numbers in the state. I firmly believe that people of every caste should get fair right in the state’s resources. When we form the government in 2024, we will conduct a caste-based census in the entire country,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

His younger son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that the Bihar government had collected the data of people and released the report in quick time.

“The Bihar government has achieved a milestone with this report. People of the state have awaited it for decades. It has not only given the caste-based data but also highlighted the economic status of the people. Now, the State government will give the rights to people of the state in quick time,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“The BJP created a number of hurdles but the Bihar government has completed the caste-based survey and set an example in the country. It has drawn a long line for the social and financial justice of people of Bihar. Today it has happened in Bihar and tomorrow it will be demanded in the entire country. Tomorrow is not far away. Bihar has given the direction once again to the country,” Tejeshwi Yadav added.