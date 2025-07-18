Will eliminate corruption hubs of previous govts: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday vowed to eliminate all ‘corruption hubs’ that were active under the previous governments in the national capital.

Her statement came a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ordered a probe into the alleged cor-ruption in the ‘Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana’ launched by the previous AAP govern-ment.

The scheme, launched in 2018, aimed to provide free coaching to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and minority stu-dents at private coaching institutes for various competitive exams, including the UPSC, SSC, NEET, and CLAT.

However, the scheme was discontinued when the new BJP-led government took office in February this year.

At an event, when asked about the directions issued to probe the matter, Gupta said, “If you allocate Rs 15 crore for a scheme and then submit bills worth Rs 150 crore, how can things function? We will elimi-nate the hubs of corruption that existed under previous governments.”

She further assured that the public’s “hard-earned money” will not go to waste.