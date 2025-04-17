Will go out of way to protect environment: SC

New Delhi: Making it clear that the Supreme Court’s first concern was restoration of the environment, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih said not a single tree more should be felled on this land.

"If you want your Chief Secretary or the secretaries to be saved from any severe action, you have to come out with a plan as to how you are going to restore those 100 acres," Justice Gavai told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for Telangana.