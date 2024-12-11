With over two lakh visitors, Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill festival registers popularity

Kohima: The number of tourists in Nagaland’s iconic Hornbill festival has witnessed over 33 per cent more footfall than last year's, with over 2.05 lakh people from various parts of India and abroad visiting the silver jubilee edition of the carnival.

An official of Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department on Wednesday said 2.05 lakh people visited the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama between December 1 and 10, where the 10-day event concluded on Tuesday.

Of the 2.05 lakh people, 2527 were foreign tourists, 54036 were from various parts of the country and the remaining were from different parts of the state. Last year 1,54,057 visitors visited Kisama,12 km from the state capital Kohima.

The officials said that in the silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival this year, Japan, the U.S., the U.K. (Wales) and Peru were the country partners while Sikkim and Telangana were the partner states.

More than 50 cultural troupes from different parts of Nagaland and all the eight northeastern states displayed their traditional and diverse cultures.

Thanking the participants and all the stakeholders, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a post on the X said: The Hornbill Festival is a vibrant celebration of Nagaland's culture. I thank all Partners, guests, and participants, who helped make the 25th Edition truly special. I hope you take a piece of our culture with you and be our ambassadors.”

Nagaland Tourism Minister and Festival Host Temjen Imna Along said the festival resonated unity and zeal of the people of the state and beyond.

Along said the Hornbill Festival has evolved beyond cultural, tribal, and festive celebrations into a platform for networking and growth.

He also acknowledged all state machinery, partner countries and states, visitors, and other stakeholders who were instrumental in bringing the vision of the festival to splendid light.

With a population of two million (tribals constitute 86.5 per cent), Nagaland has 17 tribes and all the tribes have their own festivals.

Each of Nagaland’s recognised tribes participated in the festival showcasing their unique customs, attire, and traditions.

The festival, being held since December 1999, is also a tribute to the great Hornbill, a bird revered by the Naga people for its alertness and grandeur.

Besides daily performances by a large number of cultural troupes from all the eight northeastern states, other highlights of the iconic Hornbill Festival included sales of local products, handloom and handicrafts, artworks, horticulture, traditional stone pulling ceremony, film festival, photo fest, heritage walk, kids’ carnival, International Hornbill Naga Wrestling, indigenous games and sports festival, etc.

Local cuisine, food festival, Naga King chilli and pineapple eating competitions, World War-II rally, adventure outdoor activities, mountain biking, Dzukou Valley Day Hikes, Bamboo Carnival, and Night Carnival were the other important attractions of the annual gala celebration.