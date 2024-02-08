Live
Just In
Woman falls into borewell, dies despite 10-hour rescue operation
A woman who fell into a borewell near her house on Wednesday afternoon could not be saved even after a rescue operation that lasted for 10 hours
Jaipur: A woman who fell into a borewell near her house on Wednesday afternoon could not be saved even after a rescue operation that lasted for 10 hours. Now, SDRF and NDRF teams will dig from a distance of 130 feet from the borewell to bring out her body, police officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Gudla village of Gangapur city.
Deputy Commissioner Santram Meena said that information about Mona Bai (25) of Bairwa Dhani, wife of Suresh, falling into an open borewell was received on Wednesday afternoon. The villagers had informed the police when the woman's slippers were found near the borewell.
Additional District Collector Hariram Meena said that rescue arrangements started at around 1 p.m. The teams reached the spot and arrangements for oxygen were also made. The rescue operation continued till around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Excavation started again after putting in place a security cordon.
Traffic was stopped by creating a security cordon around the borewell. Big machines are being brought to remove the body from the spot. The biggest problem in the rescue was related to digging because there is a house on one side and a high tension wire above.
Officials say that the high tension line will be cut so that the digging machines can work properly.