Woman MP complains against Rahul’s ‘misbehaviour’

New Delhi: Amidst the ugly scuffle followed by heated exchanges outside the Par-liament complex, a BJP woman Parliamentarian has made startling and explosive charges against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sa-bha, Rahul Gandhi.

Phangnon Konyak, the woman Rajya Sabha member from Nagaland, filed a complaint with the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday, claiming that her dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt because of the ‘behaviour and conduct’ of Rahul Gandhi.

She claimed that the Congress MP along with party members misbe-haved with her and also made her ‘uncomfortable’ while she was pro-testing against the insult meted out to Babasaheb Ambedkar by the grand old party.

“He misbehaved with me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I, being a lady member, felt extremely uncomforta-ble,” she said.

“I stepped aside with a heavy heart and felt that no Member of Parlia-ment should behave this way,” she added.

Konyak, also the state President of BJP Mahila Morcha in Nagaland, said that the incident happened while she was protesting against Congress’ ‘ill-treatment’ of BR Ambedkar at Makar Dwaar, the main entrance of Parliament building.

“The Security Personnel had cordoned off the area and created a passage to the entrance for Hon’ble MP’s of other parties. Suddenly, Leader of Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji along with other Party Members came in front of me despite there being a passage created for them,” she wrote in her complaint.