Woman shot at in Vasant Vihar
New Delhi: women were arrested for allegedly shooting a woman in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. The victim is a complainant in a 2024 criminal case involving one of the accused, officials said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Abuzair Safi (30) and Aman Sukhla.
The incident occurred on July 30, when the woman was on a call while travelling in an auto-rickshaw. Two men, riding a black motorcycle, approached from behind, and “Abuzair allegedly fired a shot that struck her in the chest,” police said.
Police rushed to the spot and found an auto-rickshaw parked at the scene. The driver, Ranjeet Yadav, informed them that a female passenger had suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR van.
The victim, who works as Head Manager at a salon in Basant Lok, was undergoing treatment. Based on her statement, a case has been registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Vasant Vihar Police Station.
During the investigation, the police found that Safi is involved in a criminal case registered in 2024, on the complaint of the victim.
Through technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, and social media tracking, police first arrested Aman Sukhla on July 31 and recovered the motorcycle used in the shooting.
Subsequently, on August 1, they arrested the main accused, Abuzair Safi, and recovered the weapon used in the crime, the officer said. Further investigation is underway.