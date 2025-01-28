Woman shot dead while confronting robbers in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, two held

Patna: A woman, identified as Dukhani Devi, was shot dead after she confronted robbers in her house in Muzaffarpur early Tuesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place in the Dargah locality under the Katra police station in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar.

According to the police, Devi and her husband were asleep when they were awakened by a noise inside their house. They saw some men enter their house.

Upon confronting the intruders, the men warned the couple to remain silent. However, when Devi raised an alarm, a confrontation ensued, during which the robbers shot her, leaving injuries.

Her cries for help alerted nearby residents, and a large crowd quickly gathered at the scene.

Sensing trouble, the robbers attempted to flee. The villagers managed to apprehend two of the intruders before they could flee.

The police were informed, and the suspects were handed over to authorities. After the incident, the villagers informed the local police about the incident.

The local authorities are investigating the incident and working to identify and apprehend other culprits.

Abhishek Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Katra police station, confirmed the incident. “As soon as we received information about the incident, we went to the spot and rescued the victim, taking her to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim succumbed due to her gunshot injury and excessive blood loss. Two suspects, who were captured by the villagers, have been arrested and are also undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Kumar stated.

“We have registered an FIR against two known criminals and some unknown criminals under relevant sections of murder and robbery in Katra police station area. We are making efforts to arrest the remaining accused. We are waiting for the recovery of injured criminals. We will interrogate them to locate the hideouts of their gang members,” Kumar said.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case.