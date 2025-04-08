Women Attacked for Not Speaking in Marathi in Maharashtra

Two women, one holding a baby, were attacked in Dombivli on Tuesday after allegedly using the phrase "excuse me" instead of speaking in Marathi. The incident, which occurred in the morning, has sparked outrage, especially after a video of the altercation went viral. Authorities have launched a preliminary investigation.

The women, who were riding a two-wheeler, were attempting to enter their housing society when they encountered a young man blocking the entrance. According to the women’s account, one of them said "excuse me" to request that he move. However, the man reportedly took offense and demanded she speak in Marathi.

The situation escalated when the man, a resident of the same building, allegedly twisted the arm of the pillion rider. Witnesses claim that the man was soon joined by several women and two young men from his family, who proceeded to physically assault the two women. Shockingly, they showed no regard for the nine-month-old child who was with them at the time.

The women later filed a complaint at the Vishnunagar police station, where they argued that the response was disproportionate and unwarranted, given that "excuse me" is a standard polite expression.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Pawar of Vishnu Nagar Police Station confirmed that a probe is underway, though no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet. Police are investigating whether the altercation was linked to a past dispute.

This incident follows a series of actions by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, who recently initiated protests demanding that bank staff in Maharashtra communicate with customers exclusively in Marathi. The protests have stirred tension in the region, with claims that MNS workers have been pressuring bank staff to comply. The United Forum of Bank Unions has raised concerns, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action. However, Thackeray has since instructed his party workers to cease the agitation.

The attack on the women has drawn attention to ongoing language-related tensions in the state, highlighting the complexities of cultural identity and communication.