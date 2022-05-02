Won't allow any loss of territory: Army Chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff GeneralManoj Pande said on Sunday that no loss of territory along the India-China border would be permitted. "We are very clear that we will not permit any change in the status quo and any loss of territory," he said this in an interview.

The Army Chief said the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is normal at present. "Our troops are holding important physical positions. The unilateral and provocative actions by our adversary to change the status quo by force, I feel have been adequately responded to," he said

"In terms of our preparedness levels, we have inducted additional equipment and troops in those areas. Our focus has also been on infrastructure development to match logistic and operation requirements," General Pande added. He said talks between India and China are ongoing. He said he was sure a resolution would be found.

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Army Chief said India would have to focus on developing capabilities to fight conventional wars. "The ongoing conflict has brought out that the conventional wars are there to stay and are still relevant," he said.

Gen Pande said, "We need to rely on our indigenous weapon systems and equipment and develop that capacity. To that extent, we're aligned with self-reliance and Make in India initiatives." He also said that the Russia-Ukraine war had brought to the fore "non-kinetic means of warfare like information and cyber warfare". "We need to build our capabilities as we prepare ourselves for future conflict," he said.