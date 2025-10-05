Workshops of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled various youth-focused initiatives worth over Rs 62,000 crore, giving a decisive push to education, skilling and entrepreneurship across the country.

During the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh, being held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, the Prime Minister launched the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs- PM – SETU.

Addressing the gathering after launching the various youth-focused initiatives, the Prime Minister said, skill plays an important role in nation-building. He said, his government is preparing the Yuva Shakti to lead the future with a strong focus on skilling and innovation.

The PM highlighted that India is a country of knowledge and skill and intellectual strength is the greatest power of the country. He mentioned that ITIs are not only premier institutions of industrial education but are also the workshops of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Modi said the PM-SETU scheme will benefit over one thousand ITIs across the country as they will be upgraded and modern machines will be introduced.

He emphasised that the PM-SETU will connect country’s youth with the world’s skill demands. Recalling the contribution of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, the Prime Minister said that he devoted his entire life to social service. Modi said that the skill university, which is being established in his name, will serve as a powerful means to carry forward that vision.

Modi also said that the GST Bachat Utsav’ is currently underway in the country and it is a time for double bonus for the youth of Bihar. The Prime Minister also congratulated the youth of Bihar and the country for the reduction in GST. On this occasion, Modi also inaugurated 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs established in 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas and 200 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across 34 States and Union Territories.

The Prime Minister also launched Bihar’s revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, under which nearly five lakh graduate youth every year will receive a monthly allowance of one thousand rupees for two years, along with free skill training. He also felicitated 46 All India Toppers from Industrial Training Institutes under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at the event.