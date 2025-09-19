Yamuna floods leave riverside parks in ruins, restoration to take time

New Delhi: The recent flooding of the Yamuna River has caused extensive damage to several of Delhi’s scenic riverfront parks, leaving behind a trail of destruction that will take months to repair.

Parks developed along the riverbanks have been buried under nearly two feet of silt, damaging both greenery and structures. Vasudev Ghat, near Monastery Market, and the adjoining Vasudev Park-once a major attraction built at a cost of several crores-have been particularly affected. The lush landscape has dried up, pathways and decorative structures are clogged with silt, and the park’s charm has been all but erased.

Heavy machinery is being used to clear the deposits in open areas, with JCBs transporting the soil for use in other locations where landfilling is required. However, inside Vasudev Park, where statues, staircases, and walkways stand, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has deployed workers to manually remove the silt to prevent structural damage. Officials estimate that it will take 15 to 20 days just to complete the cleaning.

The situation has also halted cultural activities. The daily

Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat has been suspended, with both the park and ghat closed to visitors until further notice. Officials say it could take four to six months before Vasudev Park is restored to its former state.

Another major casualty of the floods is Asita East Park (Yamuna River Front), which was being developed with significant investment.

The park remains submerged in water, with flowers, plants, and greenery planted at a cost of millions now destroyed.

Structures have also suffered damage, adding to the government’s losses, which are estimated in crores.

DDA Additional Engineer Ajay Kumar said the repair and restoration process will be lengthy. "The extent of damage is severe, and bringing these parks back to life will take considerable time," he noted.

As waters recede, cleanup and repair efforts are underway at an accelerated pace. But until Delhi’s riverside parks are revived, the city’s residents will have to wait to once again enjoy these green spaces and attend the Yamuna Aarti.