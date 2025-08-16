Yamuna water level crosses warning mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna river in Delhi reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm at the Old Railway Bridge, crossing the warning level of 204.50 metres, officials informed on Friday.

The bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The situation is being monitored, and all concerned agencies have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a potential flood-like situation as the forecast predicts that the level will continue to increase, officials noted.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrage every hour," an official from the central flood room said.