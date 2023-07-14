Live
Yamuna water recedes but still roads are water logged
Though rains had stopped and water level in Yamuna receded and was said to be 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday
New Delhi: Though rains had stopped and water level in Yamuna receded and was said to be 208.25 metres at 3 pm on Friday. Still many areas including the Red Fort, Rajghat and other areas are still inundated. NDRF and Army have been continuing the rescue operations.
The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978. Meanwhile, the floodwaters reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Atishi directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to seek help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to prevent the entry of floodwaters into new areas in the national capital. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Kejriwal visited the ITO intersection and inspected the repair work on the breached regulator.
The Indraprastha water regulator was breached due to the strong flow of the Yamuna river and is likely to be repaired within three-four hours, the chief minister said. Commuters faced difficulties as traffic was diverted due to waterlogging at ITO road, a key stretch connecting east Delhi to Lutyens' Delhi. "No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Sarai Kale Khan towards IP Flyover due to overflow of drain water near WHO Building. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.