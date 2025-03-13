Yoga powerful way to maintain mental and physical well-being: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi : Yoga is a powerful way to maintain mental and physical well-being, said Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (IC), Ministry of Ayush on Thursday.

Jadhav said this at the Yoga Mahotsav 2025, a curtain raiser to International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, in Delhi today.

“Yoga is not just a way of life but also a powerful means to maintain mental and physical well-being. Its unparalleled strength guided millions across the world to stay healthy and resilient during the challenging days of the lockdown,” he said.

Mark the beginning of 100 days before the 11th edition of IDY, Jadhav also released 10 events, reinforcing India’s global leadership in yoga.

This year's IDY on June 21 is being organised to promote various dimensions of yoga and to kindle a mass movement to promote health, well-being, and peace across the globe.

The events include a synchronised yoga demonstration at 10,000 locations, aiming for a world record; global partnerships with 10 countries to host Yoga sessions at iconic landmarks; development of 1,000 yoga parks for long-term community engagement; special yoga programmes for divyangjan, senior citizens, children, and marginalised groups.

The Ministry also aims to run a decadal impact assessment on yoga’s role in public health; a virtual global yoga summit featuring renowned yoga experts and healthcare professionals; a sustainability-driven initiative combining yoga with tree planting and clean-up drives.

The events will also include a programme to attract young people to yoga; a week-long festival across 10 locations, culminating in a central celebration led by the Prime Minister; and a 100-day initiative integrating yoga with modern healthcare for holistic wellness.

“In 2.5 crore households -- approximately 8 per cent of all households in the country -- at least one member practices yoga. This strongly demonstrates yoga's deep integration into public life,” said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

On the occasion, the Ayush Minister also released ‘The International Day of Yoga Handbook, 2025, Version 1.0’ in response to the early public interest and demand from IDY event organisers for guidance to facilitate preparatory activities for the International Day of Yoga 2025.