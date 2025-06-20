Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Gorakhpur Link Expressway Boosting UP Connectivity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway on Friday. The new Expressway will improve road connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh. The ceremonies will be held at Salarpur in Azamgarh and the Bhagwanpur toll plaza near Gorakhpur. After the launch, the chief minister will travel along the expressway to Gorakhpur to conclude the event.

The expressway connects Jaitpur near NH-27 in Gorakhpur to Salarpur in Azamgarh, linking with the Purvanchal Expressway. Built at a cost of ₹7,283 crore in two phases, it spans four districts and has four lanes, with plans to expand to six lanes in the future.

With this, the travel time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow will reduce to 3.5 hours. Moreover, the time for local trips like Gorakhpur to Urwa will come down from about an hour to 20–25 minutes. Advanced traffic systems like CCTV, ANPR, and speed monitors have been installed. A security fleet including ambulances and cranes will be launched at the inauguration.

Over ₹2,030 crore compensation was paid to 22,029 farmers from 172 villages. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway is Uttar Pradesh’s seventh operational expressway, joining a growing network that boosts regional growth. Preparations for the inauguration are complete at both ends of the expressway.