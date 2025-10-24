Yogi govt to focus on PM Ujjwala and Atal Residential Schools in 2nd phase of Zero-Poverty Campaign

Lucknow, October 24: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resolved to turn the Zero Poverty Campaign into a mission across Uttar Pradesh, ensuring that no family is left without basic necessities. The initiative aims to provide every poor household with the full benefits of government welfare schemes, making poverty eradication a social commitment rather than just a policy goal.

In the first phase, seven key schemes—ration cards, divyang pension, widow pension, old-age pension, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana—were extended to identified families. The second phase will now expand its reach, focusing on schemes that ensure comprehensive welfare, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, electricity connections, education, and the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

CM Yogi has directed officials to make Zero Poverty a transformative movement aimed at permanently breaking the cycle of poverty. He said the campaign represents a model of inclusive development, where growth is measured not just in statistics but in improved living standards for the poor.

As part of the second phase, Atal Residential Schools have been included to provide safe, quality education to destitute children, helping them become self-reliant. Similarly, under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, girls from weaker sections will receive support to pursue education and development opportunities.

The Chief Minister has instructed that all orphaned children be enrolled under the Bal Seva Yojana and that every child in beneficiary families be admitted to school. He has also stressed the need to ensure Ujjwala connections for all eligible households, providing women access to clean cooking fuel.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural), toilets are being provided in every home; through the Jal Jeevan Mission, households are receiving clean drinking water; and under the electricity connection scheme, all eligible families are being assured regular power supply.

The campaign is giving special priority to families without agricultural land or permanent housing, and those with elderly, destitute, orphaned, or differently abled members. Youth deprived of education or employment opportunities are also being identified for focused support.

The initiative reflects CM Yogi’s vision of realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” on the ground—by ensuring Zero Poverty and inclusive development for every family in Uttar Pradesh.

This model rests on three core pillars of demography, asset ownership, and education and employability marking a decisive step toward addressing the root causes of poverty. The Chief Minister has firmly directed that all officials at the district, block, and village levels take full responsibility for the campaign and ensure 100% coverage.