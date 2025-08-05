Yogi reviews development projects in Saharanpur division

Saharanpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a special review meeting with public representatives from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Shamli under the ongoing divisional public representative dialogue series aimed at the all-round development of the state. The meeting, held at the Circuit House in Saharanpur, saw the Chief Minister engage in detailed discussions on constituency-level issues, public expectations, and developmental priorities.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with each MLA to understand the issues and development plans of their constituencies. He emphasized that the goal was not merely to review schemes, but to prioritize solutions for problems in remote areas, guided by the ground-level insights of public representatives. Reaffirming that the development of Saharanpur division is a top government priority, the Chief Minister said its revival and integrated growth form the foundation of building a ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. He reviewed all proposals submitted by the representatives and directed departments to ensure timely, transparent, and quality execution.

Public representatives presented key development proposals in the meeting, including projects for connectivity to block headquarters, interlinking roads, access to religious sites, bypasses, ROBs, underpasses, flyovers, bridges, road safety, and irrigation infrastructure.