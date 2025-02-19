Yogi urges Oppn to ensure smooth House proceedings

Lucknow: Ahead of the 2025-26 Budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the opposition to engage constructively in legislative proceedings, instead of causing House disruptions prompted by the recent electoral setbacks.

He emphasised that the Governor’s address and Budget discussion offer a vital platform for all members to voice their views effectively.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s readiness to address any opposition-raised issues with facts, hoping that the House would serve as a forum for meaningful debate rather than allegations and disruptive conduct.

He emphasised that responsible conduct from all members would uphold public trust in democracy. Welcoming legislators, he called for a productive and respectful session.

Welcoming all members to the legislative session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significance of the proceedings, which commence with the Governor’s address.

He said, “During this session, the state government’s annual budget will be presented and passed, alongside discussions on key legislative matters, public interest, and development issues. The session, scheduled from February 18 to March 5, will feature the Governor’s address on the opening day, followed by deliberations starting tomorrow.

The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2025-26 is set to be presented on February 20. “ CM Yogi underscored the rarity of such an extended legislative session in Uttar Pradesh’s history and stressed the shared responsibility of the ruling party and the opposition to ensure productive and orderly discussions.