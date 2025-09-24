Youth-Led Protests In Ladakh Turn Violent, BJP Office Set Ablaze In Leh

Leh witnessed a major outbreak of violence on Tuesday as youth-led protests in Ladakh, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, took a sharp and destructive turn. What began as a peaceful demonstration quickly spiraled into chaos when a group of agitators set fire to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) office in Leh. A vehicle parked nearby was also torched, prompting swift intervention from the police.

Eyewitnesses reported that the situation escalated after a clash between protestors and security forces. Police resorted to teargas shelling and baton charges in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Several injuries were reported, though the exact number remains unclear.

The unrest comes at a critical juncture, just ahead of a scheduled round of talks between Ladakh representatives and the Union government. Protesters have been pressing for full-fledged statehood for Ladakh, which was carved out as a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. They are also demanding protection under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard Ladakh’s unique tribal culture, land rights, and fragile ecology.

Renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been at the forefront of the movement, expressed deep concern over the violence. While reiterating his support for the youth’s demands, Wangchuk appealed to them to remain calm and peaceful, warning that violence could weaken their cause at a crucial stage.

The incident has sparked political tension in the region, with opposition groups accusing the BJP of failing to address Ladakh’s long-standing concerns, while the ruling party condemned the violence and called for restraint.

The Centre’s upcoming dialogue with Ladakh’s leadership now carries added urgency as the region grapples with growing discontent, particularly among its younger population, who feel sidelined in decisions affecting their future.