Zero tolerance towards corruption, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Coming down on the previous BJD government over alleged corruption, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday warned officials against indulging in dishonest practices. Majhi was addressing officials after inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week, which will continue till November 3.

"Corruption was rampant under the previous BJD government in the name of 5T and all the officials involved in such practices will not be spared by the BJP government," he said.

Majhi pointed out that in the first 140 days of his government, at least six chief engineers, a joint commissioner of Excise department and other senior officials were booked under corruption charges.

"This is a trailer and the movie is yet to come. None will be spared. Our government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption," Majhi said. “It is not enough to take action against just one or a few individuals for corruption,” he said.