Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s Advice on How the Middle Class Can Become Rich

In today’s social media-driven world, many young people dream of getting rich fast.

Most of these dreams come from the middle class, who want a better and more comfortable life.

People are trying different ways to reach this goal. Many are turning to trading and investing in the stock market. But Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, says something different. He recently shared valuable advice on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

His message is simple:

There are no shortcuts to becoming rich.

Key Advice from Nithin Kamath

Building wealth takes patience and discipline.

Don’t spend money on things you don’t need.

Many people take loans for luxury items — this is a big mistake.

Lack of health insurance often pushes people into debt during medical emergencies.

People ask for stock tips, but good habits matter more than quick wins.

The Middle-Class Trap

Kamath explained the cycle many people fall into and the middle-class trap:

Study hard

Get a job

Take a loan to buy a house,

Spend on expensive things,

Stay stuck financially

How to Break the Trap

Spend less each month

Start investing — allocating at least 1% of your income is a good start

Build an emergency fund that covers at least 6 months of expenses

Get proper health insurance

Stay consistent — don’t chase quick returns

Final Thoughts