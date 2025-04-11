  • Menu
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath’s Advice on How the Middle Class Can Become Rich

AI will potentially replace some human jobs - Zerodha CEO, Nithin Kamath
Highlights

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares practical advice on how the middle class can build wealth. Learn how to escape the middle-class trap with smart saving, investing, and financial discipline.

In today’s social media-driven world, many young people dream of getting rich fast.

Most of these dreams come from the middle class, who want a better and more comfortable life.

People are trying different ways to reach this goal. Many are turning to trading and investing in the stock market. But Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, says something different. He recently shared valuable advice on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

His message is simple:

There are no shortcuts to becoming rich.

Key Advice from Nithin Kamath

  • Building wealth takes patience and discipline.
  • Don’t spend money on things you don’t need.
  • Many people take loans for luxury items — this is a big mistake.
  • Lack of health insurance often pushes people into debt during medical emergencies.
  • People ask for stock tips, but good habits matter more than quick wins.

The Middle-Class Trap

Kamath explained the cycle many people fall into and the middle-class trap:

  • Study hard
  • Get a job
  • Take a loan to buy a house,
  • Spend on expensive things,
  • Stay stuck financially

How to Break the Trap

  • Spend less each month
  • Start investing — allocating at least 1% of your income is a good start
  • Build an emergency fund that covers at least 6 months of expenses
  • Get proper health insurance
  • Stay consistent — don’t chase quick returns

Final Thoughts

  • Becoming rich doesn’t happen overnight.
  • It requires small, smart decisions made regularly.
  • With the right habits and discipline, anyone can grow wealth over time.
