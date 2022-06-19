16-Year Old Boy Overcome Language Barrier To Score Kerala SSLC Examination

With his hard effort and perseverance, Ashad Hasim, a 16-year-old lad from Uttar Pradesh , overcame the language barrier and achieved an A+ in all subjects in the Kerala SSLC exams .

Hasim is a student at Kaloor's Darul Uloom VHSS and comes from a family who moved to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh in search of better educational possibilities for their children.

The top student, who now wishes to pursue a career as a doctor, stated that his success would not have been possible without the assistance of his teachers.

Hasim, who only speaks Hindi at home, added that they went out of their way from the beginning to assist me learn Malayalam, which was quite difficult at first. He also revealed that Malayalam scores used to be really low in junior levels, despite his good grades in all other subjects.

Hasim made the decision to focus on improving his Malayalam scores in order to overcome this challenge. Gradually, his grades improved, and in Class 10, he received 38 and 37 out of 40 on his model examinations.

Hasim added that his parents have never held me back in his education and have always supported my sister and me to attain our goals. Mohammed, Mohammed's father, works as a butcher.

Falak Bano, his sister, also passed the SSLC exams, although not with the perfect mark of an A+. Hasim added that sh to seee got an A+ in five courses, and will study science in class 11.