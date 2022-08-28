17-Year-Old Boy From UK Achieved Guinness World Record For Being The Youngest Pilot To Fly Solo Around The World

Professional aviator Mack Rutherford from UK completed the youngest solo circumnavigation of the world and achieved the Guinness World record at the age of 17 years and 64 days. In Sofia, Bulgaria, Mack, also known as Mack Solo, touched down on a balmy summer afternoon.

Six months earlier, on 23 March 2022, the young aviator had left the same city to pursue his goal of setting the world record. Mack took on the challenge all by himself, much like his sister Zara Rutherford, who earlier this year also smashed two flying records.

On August 24, 2022, Mack made his way back to Sofia after travelling through 52 nations and five continents. Mack, who was only 16 years old and was born in June 2005 to Belgian and British parents, set out on his world record-breaking trip.





Mack broke Zara's previous record for being the youngest person to fly solo around the globe in a microlight. His accomplishments have reaffirmed the Rutherfords as a talented, intrepid family of pilots. He flew a little single-engine aeroplane all the way around.

As his aircraft was small and he could only fly during the day, he occasionally had to land when the weather became dangerous. The 17-year-old travelled for a total of six months, adjusting to last-minute route changes and a number of difficulties. Whenever he landed, he also had the opportunity to meet a number of people from all over the world.

He flew to celebrate his 17th birthday in the same aircraft that would later bring him four Guinness World Records.





Along the ambitious trek, he never stopped grinning, making jokes, and keeping his admirers informed. However, after around ten hours of non-stop flight over open water, Mack had to contend with high winds and rain. The novice pilot was expecting the predicted tailwinds, but unexpectedly strong headwinds delayed his flight and made him land at Attu.