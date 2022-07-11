79-Year-Old Retired Professor Distributes Pamphlets Urging People To Uphold Peace And Brotherhood

Roop Rekha Verma, a 79-year-old retired professor and former vice chancellor of Lucknow University, was observed handing out pamphlets on the city's streets. She did this action to raise awareness among the populace about the importance of maintaining peace and brotherhood as well as to preserve the spirit of "The Siege of Lucknow," the 1857 uprising.



During the Indian Rebellion of 1857, the British Residency in Lucknow was subjected to a protracted defence against rebel sepoys known as the "Siege of Lucknow." To raise awareness of the independence struggle and maintain the freedom revolution, she distributed the booklets among the populace.

Her commitment is to ensure that history is preserved and that people are informed of the battle for independence. Verma also emphasised in the brochure that promoting fraternity and peace will advance society.

As a staunch feminist and outspoken supporter of women's rights, Professor Verma is well-known. The new generation of activists has widely recognised and praised her works. Verma worked at Lucknow University as a philosophy professor and department head (HoD) from 1964 to 2003. She is a well-known author who has written and published over 50 research papers.

Meanwhile, several users of LinkedIn and Twitter praised her actions on these platforms for improving society. She is one of Lucknow's most sane and rational voices. She is also a perfect example of a genuine educator would always impart knowledge for the benefit of society, to uphold peace and brotherhood.