Fan From Mexico collects 1,230 different balls And Holds A New Guinness World Record

Rodrigo Romero Saldivar of Mexico holds the Guinness World record for the world's greatest collection of footballs with a total of 1,230 footballs certified on May 21, 2020, in the city of Puebla in Mexico. He is enamored with football (soccer) and everything associated with it. Rodrigo began his collection after arriving from the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



He was able to travel because he was an exchange student in Spain. Rodrigo intentionally scheduled his study abroad stint to coincide with the World Cup in Europe. In Germany, he bought his first football so that he could play soccer with his pal when they weren't watching World Cup matches. Rodrigo was inspired by his first football to start collecting them. He purchases many of them personally, as well as receives gifts from friends and family. Rodrigo wants to keep adding to his collection, but it's becoming more difficult for him to obtain new balls that are of the same high quality and value as his present one.

He began by purchasing footballs from Mexican sports stores, then progressed to international web purchases. He now receives assistance from a community of mini football collectors he met on social media platforms, with members from all over the world, including Canada, Italy, England, and Spain. This love has allowed him to meet new people, travel to new countries, meet soccer players, and even set a Guinness World Record.

Having his collection of over a thousand footballs, Rodrigo has two favorites. The first was the one his wife, Mara Jose, gave him when he found out he was expecting a child. It isn't in his official collection, but it is a part of his most vivid memories. The second ball was obtained at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where Mexico won the gold medal in football (soccer), which was the most significant victory at the national team level.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has two favorite Atletico Madrid players, whom he aspires to meet at some time in his life. The first is Fernando "El nio" Torres, whom Rodrigo says exemplifies all of the Atlético de Madrid values with which he is associated and the second is Colombian Radamel "El tigre" Falcao's whom Rodrigo admires and demeanor off the field as well as his on-field performance.



