Man From Australia Establishes A Guinness World Record By Performing 8,008 Pull-Ups In 24-Hour

One workout that works multiple muscles in your body is pull-ups. Yet it's also not something that comes naturally. The effort required to lift one's body and exercise is great. Jaxon Italiano, an Australian fitness enthusiast, broke the Guinness World Record by performing 8,008 pull-ups in 24 hours to donate money for a foundation that helps 400,000 people with dementia.



Italiano had to fight physical injury, psychological stress, and rhabdomyolysis, a hazardous medical disease in which damaged muscle tissue releases its proteins and electrolytes into the blood, which makes his accomplishment all the more impressive, according to the Guinness World Records website. The condition may result in death or severe disability. A few months back, someone shared this article. It has received more than 400 likes since it was uploaded. Even more people left comments on the post.

He explaimed that he made the decision to set a new record for the most pull-ups performed in a 24-hour period because he excels at pull-ups and believes that if you are good at something, you should pursue it to the fullest extent possible.