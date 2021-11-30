Man From Uganda Holds The Guinness World Record For Running The Fastest Half Marathon Ever

Jacob Kiplimo from Uganda not only won the Lisbon Half Marathon on November 21, 2021, but he also broke the Guinness World record by one second.Kiplimo, who is 21 years old, ran the fastest half marathon (male) ever, covering 13.1 miles (21 kilometres) in 57 minutes 31 seconds.

After barely three kilometres, the current half marathon world champion began to draw away from the pack, clocking 13:40 for the first five kilometres. By the time he reached the 10-kilometer mark, Kiplimo had extended his lead even further. He was a minute ahead of the field, clocking in at 27:05, and was on track to beat Kibiwott Kandie's (Kenya) world record.

After blazing past 15 kilometres in 40:27, the quickest time ever recorded over the distance, Kiplimo had his sights set on finishing in under 57 minutes.

Jacob finished the race strongly, setting a new world record with his superhuman display of speed and endurance, even if his pace slowed slightly near the conclusion.

Kiplimo grew up at a height of roughly 1,900 metres on Mount Elgon, near the Ugandan-Kenyan border. He jogged five kilometres to school and five kilometres back home every day.

He began competing as a mountain runner, but quickly learned that he could also race on the track.

Kiplimo raced in the 5,000 metre event at the 2016 Rio Olympics at the age of 15, becoming Uganda's youngest ever Olympian. At the age of 16 years 172 days, he set a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest person to score points at an IAAF Diamond League athletics contest. In Doha, Qatar, Jacob finished ninth in the 3,000 metre race.

Kiplimo's new world record after an incredible 2021, in which he won bronze in the 10,000 metres and fifth in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.