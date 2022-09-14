Mysterious Creature Discovered In Caribbean Sea

Experts and laypeople alike are perplexed by the numerous strange-appearing sea animals that keep turning up worldwide. Another one has recently been found in the Caribbean.



On the floor of the Caribbean Sea in Puerto Rico, an unusual-looking sea creature that resembled "blue goo" was found. On August 30, the Okeanos (NOAA) exploration crew of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discovered this strange-looking species during a deep sea dive of around 1,400 feet south of St. Croix.

The strange-looking critter was captured in a video that the team posted on their Twitter account simply standing still. The monster had several lumps all over it and appeared to be limbless. Additionally, it had a "worn denim" colour.

Have you heard about the latest #Okeanos mystery? Seen multiple times during off St. Croix, this "blue #goo" animal stumped scientists, who thought it might be soft coral, sponge, or tunicate (but def not a rock!).



More from Voyage to the Ridge 2022: https://t.co/feZj9IgCG3 pic.twitter.com/OM5hMaOr2m — NOAA Ocean Exploration (@oceanexplorer) September 7, 2022

After noticing the circles on its surface, a scientist hypothesised that it might be able to expand and retract a portion of itself. The team states that the scientists speculate that it could be a soft coral, sponge, or tunicate, but for the time being, nothing is known about it.



According to the researchers, experts in coral and sponges will be engaged in order to determine the creature's identify with certainty. This discovery was found by the Okeanos team of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) between May 14 and September 2 during the Voyage to the Ridge 2022 expedition.

The Mid-Atlantic Ridge and Azores Plateau were among the "unexplored and poorly understood deepwater areas" off the East Coast that the team was attempting to gather information on during this excursion. In the deep seas close to St. Croix, the scientific team on this excursion also found the sea urchin Conolampas sigsbei.