People trolled Deepika Padukone for creating a TikTok Challenge of Chappak Look

Recently, Deepika Padukone asked makeup artist Faby to recreate her looks from 'Chhapaak', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Piku' to record a TikTok video which backfired as people did not like her calling 'a look' to an acid attack victim's face.

Deepika Padukone has shot a promotional video for her new film Chhapaak has backfired. In the video, Deepika has asked for a TikTok challenge at a user named @faby_makeupartist.

Deepika is seen telling the make-up artist Faby:

"I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks,"

The actress adds that Faby has to recreate the three favourite look on herself are of the films Om Shanti Om and Piku, besides her look as the acid attack survivor Malti in Chhapaak.





It's a video of 39-second, Faby goes on to rapidly create all three looks one by one on herself, to the beats of peppy music.

Perhaps Deepika was trying to give out the message that Chhapaak, where her role was based one a real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal as a Malti in the movie, happens to be one of her most memorable roles along with Om Shanti Om and Piku.

However, social media isn't amused with her video. People had started trolling her shortly after a user named Dr. Smokiee posted the video on his Twitter account.

"And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn't mock Laxmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tik tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross," wrote Dr Smokiee along with the video, on his Twitter account @SmokingSkills_.

Soon, the video gone viral, but with negative reactions to Deepika's promotional brainwave.

"How in the world an acid attacked face can be her favourite look?? This is disgusting. Goes on to show how less they care about this issue. Everything they are doing is just for money," wrote user @shruti2909.

"WTF is an acid victim look?" asked @vikrantkumar.





"You do a movie on an acid attack victim, cry in every other promotional event n now this below the belt challenge where an acid attack face is her fav!" tweeted @Sharanyashettyy.

"This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive and ghastly. The movie wasn't about you and your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life. And victims like her, whose marks can't be wiped off, unlike your make up. You lost the plot," tweeted @smitabarooah.

Some even seemed to suggest Deepika's video promotion has affected their admiration for her.





One can see many more such reactions on Twitter.

This video was one among those several videos that Deepika had recorded with various TikTok artistes for the promotion of her movie Chhapaak.