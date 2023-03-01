Poultry Farmer From Karnataka Arrested For AIllegally Raising A Fox

The Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has detained a guy who is accused of raising a fox cub because he thought it would bring him luck. On Tuesday, Tumakuru district's Nagavalli village's Lakshmikanth, the suspect, was taken into custody.

According to the police, the fox, which was kept caged on the 42-year-old accused's property and was believed to be roughly seven months old. A reliable tip that a wild animal was being unlawfully raised there led to a raid and his arrest on Tuesday.

Lakshmikanth admitted to the authorities that he had captured the young fox seven months prior and had since kept it at his chicken farm. He also admitted to the police that he thought the animal would bring luck.

Lakshmikanth was detained for 15 days in judicial prison after being apprehended following the raid. Meanwhile, the fox has been sent to the Tumkur Zone Forest Department and is in good health. The forest department intends to release the fox in the forest after determining whether it can thrive there.