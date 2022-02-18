Top Trending Videos Of The Week ( 12 February - 18 February )

Several trending videos emerged during the week and had entertained the netizens in different manners. One of the trending video was about a popular social media video depicts a beautiful old couple singing the song Chitthi Aayi Hai with ease. Pankaj Udhas sang the song for the first time in Sanjay Dutt's film Naam. Over 271k people have liked the popular video on Facebook, which has now received over 2 million views. In the appealing video, the duo sits cross-legged beside each other. The female plays the dafli and sings in unison with the guy, who plays the harmonium and sings beside her.

Watch The Trending Video Of An Elderly Couple Singing Song Together With Harmonium And Dafli

The video was a bit different from others as it witnessed hundreds of migratory birds were seen plummeting to the earth on a surveillance camera in Mexico's Cuauhtemoc city. In the viral video, a large flock of yellow-headed blackbirds can be seen plummeting from the sky, with some flying aloft after plunging low and many dying. Although the cause of death is unknown, experts say the flock was most likely flushed from the sky by a predatory bird looking for prey. On February 7, 2022, however, several yellow-headed blackbirds were discovered dead on Cuauhtemoc's streets and sidewalks. The death of migrating birds travelling from Canada to Mexico at this time of year has attracted a lot of interest.

Numerous Birds Were Found Drop Dead In Mexico Creating Mystery

Another trending video showed a massive transformation. A 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala's Kozhikode has made waves on social media after enduring a mind-blowing makeover, according to a popular video. Mammikka, who was previously known for wearing faded lungis and shirts, is now generating a sensation on the internet thanks to an ad firm that discovered him. The agency then requested Mammikka to participate in a photo shoot, which was captured by renowned photographer Shareek Vayalil and went viral. On Instagram, he also released a trending video of his metamorphosis, which reveals his whole transition, from haircut to wardrobe changes. He appears to be quite dashing in the video, with his smart attire and cool eyewear.

Watch The Trending Video Of A 60 Year Old Kerala Labour Turning Into Model